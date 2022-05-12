Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $86,250.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.