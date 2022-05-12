Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $86,250.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

