Insider Buying: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Acquires $251,600.00 in Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.
About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.