Insider Buying: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Acquires $251,600.00 in Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

