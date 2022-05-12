Insider Buying: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Buys 2,959 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,922.23.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93.

TSE:SHOP traded up C$53.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$467.55. 363,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,411. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$402.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market cap of C$58.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$719.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,252.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

