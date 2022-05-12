Insider Buying: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Buys 2,959 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,922.23.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93.
TSE:SHOP traded up C$53.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$467.55. 363,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,411. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$402.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market cap of C$58.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$719.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,252.14.
Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
