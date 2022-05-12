Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UFCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,397. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $743.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

