Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $98,966.64 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohu stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.