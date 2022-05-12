Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $17,580,067.89 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $568.06 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $381.93 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.84. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.
About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
