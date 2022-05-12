Insider Selling: Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $1,335,747.60 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVN opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.