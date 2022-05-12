Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Sells 338,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,947. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

