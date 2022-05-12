Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Sells C$724,550.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$724,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,956.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.95.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.