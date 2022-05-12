Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $12,508.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 339,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $14,832,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Rimini Street by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.