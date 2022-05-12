Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.