Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.16. 208,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

