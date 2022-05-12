Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $149,717.32 and approximately $214.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,599,639 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

