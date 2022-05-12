Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

INTA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,901. Intapp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

