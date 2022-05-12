Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 217,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.