Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,709 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Intel worth $297,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

INTC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 40,322,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,760,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

