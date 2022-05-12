Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 40,322,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,760,691. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.