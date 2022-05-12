Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,773. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

