Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.29

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.29, with a volume of 35470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

