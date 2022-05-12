International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

