International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.45 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

