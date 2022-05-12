Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in April

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

