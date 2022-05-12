Internet of People 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

