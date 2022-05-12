Internxt Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Internxt has a market cap of $3.32 million and $294,344.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00010052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,537.71 or 1.00145051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

