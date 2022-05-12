Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.17. 2,562,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.81. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $354.52 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

