Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $354.52 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.81.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

