Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $163,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $351.33. 130,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $354.52 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

