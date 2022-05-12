Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26), reports. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.
IVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 602,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
