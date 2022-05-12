Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26), reports. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

IVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 602,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 102.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Invacare by 60.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 141.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

