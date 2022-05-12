Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

VKI stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

