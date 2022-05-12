Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.91

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

