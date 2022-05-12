Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.91

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

