Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

VLT stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.