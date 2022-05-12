Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the April 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of PID traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 1,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,167. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

