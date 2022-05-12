Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CAO Terry Vacheron Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,365,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.