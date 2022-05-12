Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CAO Terry Vacheron Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $29.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,365,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
