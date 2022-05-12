Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.04 on Monday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

