Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.85

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 54849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

