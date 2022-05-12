Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.