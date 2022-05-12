Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 6785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$69.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

