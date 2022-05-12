Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

