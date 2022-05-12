Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Russel Metals (RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Russel Metals was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Standpoint Research. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

5/5/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.

4/21/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Russel Metals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,575. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.38 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Get Russel Metals Inc alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.