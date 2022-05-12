iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of iRhythm Technologies worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,862,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.