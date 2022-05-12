Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

IREN has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

