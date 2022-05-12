Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.
IREN has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Iris Energy stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Iris Energy (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
