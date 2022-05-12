ironSource (NYSE:IS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of IS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. ironSource has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

