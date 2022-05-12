iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.78

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 11664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,173,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

