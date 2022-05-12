iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 674.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 47,398,830 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.