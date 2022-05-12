iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 4,569,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

