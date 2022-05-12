iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 413.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $68,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,541 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.