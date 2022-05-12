iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 181.1% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.69.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.