iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 181.1% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $25.69.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
