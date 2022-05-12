iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,806,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.82. 2,407,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.