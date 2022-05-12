iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 902,180 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

