iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $57.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

